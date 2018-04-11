Michael Rault – “Dream Song”

Michael Rault’s music typically reminds me of the late Beatles discography — “I’ll Be There,” the lead single from his upcoming It’s A New Day Tonight, practically takes up residence on Abbey Road — but the Canadian singer-songwriter tends to put a ’70s spin on those ’60s psych sounds. In the case of “I’ll Be There,” that meant tinges of Southern rock in the riff-powered rhythm section. Rault’s new “Dream Song” turns to a different page of the pop-rock history books. I am definitely catching some George Harrison vibes, but it errs on the side of soft, soothing, pristinely produced AM gold. Listen below.

It’s A New Day Tonight is out 5/18 on the Daptone subsidiary Wick Records. Pre-order it here.