OG indie-rock singer-songwriter Damien Jurado’s latest album The Horizon Just Laughed is just over the horizon. He introduced it last month with “Over Rainbows And Rainier,” and he’s back today with another lovely, elegant ballad. “Allocate” glimmers and glides, with violin and piano accenting Jurado’s weather vocals. This would be wonderful to fall asleep to, and I mean that in a good way. Listen below.

The Horizon Just Laughed is out 5/4 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.