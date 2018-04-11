Johanna Warren – “Cleansed By Fire” Video

Earlier this year, the Portland singer-songwriter Johanna Warren released the lovely, incandescent album Gemini II. Today, she’s got a video that she’s made for the album track “Cleansed By Fire.” Warren directed the video herself, and it tells a story that plays out through a broken sort of chronology, one that you have to piece together yourself. In some parts of the video, Warren and a man sit in a diner, in what looks like the aftermath of an emotionally difficult conversation. In others, Warren communes with the elements on a beach. There’s something still and ritualistic about both the song and the video. Check it out below.

Gemini II is out now on Spirit House Records.