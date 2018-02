At the end of the week, Johanna Warren is releasing Gemini II, the companion to her great 2016 album Gemini I. We’ve already heard early tracks “Here To Tell,” “inreverse,” and “Hopelessness Has Done Nothing For Me,” and now the rest of the LP is streaming via Hype Machine ahead of its official release on Friday. Dive into Warren’s world of luminous fingerpicked folk below.

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records.