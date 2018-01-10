Johanna Warren – “inreverse” Video

With her 2016 album Gemini I, Portland singer-songwriter Johanna Warren introduced us to the first of her twin albums about two Gemini characters under a Tarot card dichotomy (the Devil card and the Lovers card). She drew on complementary opposites, things that work together because they don’t. Her ominous but angelic folk ballads unified competing desires.

Last month, she shared the haunting, twinkly lead single for the second installation, Gemini II, with an avant-garde video. The second single and video she has given us today is no less intriguing. “inreverse” is a stirring acoustic thing of beauty. Its Isaac Park-directed visual finds two dancers in white, undulating together and mimicking each other’s deft movements; the alternating symmetry reads like a more harmonious version of her video for “The Blessing And The Curse” from Gemini I where she’s in a love-hate relationship with her reflection. Warren called the dance “a ritual about codependency — the ways we get tangled in the dance of relationship, the anguish of separation, the struggle to preserve autonomy and, when it has been lost, the painful necessity of remembering how to stand alone.” Watch below.

Warren has lots of tour dates coming up. She shared some details about that, too:

I am touring with my friend Josh, who performs as Maitland (Philadelphia, PA). On this Plant Medicine Tour, we are inviting local herbalists and biodynamic farmers in each city to be present at the concerts, vending their products and talking to their communities about what they’re up to and how people can get involved. Josh and I will be offering a Plant Spirit sound healing journey as part of the evening of music. We are both certified Reiki Masters, and in some cities we will be offering Reiki classes and private healing sessions. So much about our modern lifestyles is completely out of touch with the rhythms of nature, and our planet is making it increasingly clear that we need to make some big adjustments if we wish to keep existing here. Plant intelligence, which is much older than we are, has generous wisdom to offer us at this time about how to heal and thrive on this land. Humans have evolved in close symbiosis with plants, and every traditional healing system on record has relied heavily on herbal remedies. Many pharmaceuticals are merely synthetic imitations of compounds found in plants (but, unlike their natural forms, can cause unwanted side effects). A lot of us, myself included, were just not raised to think of plants as medicine. But I believe a big part of our healing journey as a species, and part of a global ecosystem, has to do with remember our connection to the earth and the generous healing gifts it has to offer

02/17 Portland, OR @ The Old Church

02/19 Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s

02/21 Ashland, OR @ Oberon’s

02/22 Chico, CA @ The Argus

02/23 Sacramento, CA @ Shady Coffee

05/06 Olympia, WA @ TBA

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records. Pre-order it here. Revisit Warren’s recent Stereogum Session here.