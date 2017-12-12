Johanna Warren – “Here To Tell” Video

Last month, Johanna Warren shared the wonderful “Here To Tell,” the first single from her new album, Gemini II — she recently played it for us in a Stereogum Session — and today Warren is sharing a music video for the track. It was directed by Jordan Tetewsky and it’s a wintry and surreal experience, following a person who falls into a world populated by theatrically opulent dancers and a figure with reindeer horns for eyes. Check it out below.

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records. Pre-order it here.