Johanna Warren – “Hopelessness Has Done Nothing For Me”

Earlier this month, Portland-based singer/songwriter Johanna Warren released the slow-simmering “inreverse” from her forthcoming album, Gemini II, and today she follows it up with “Hopelessness Has Done Nothing For Me.” The swirling acoustic number deals with the dualities and dissonance she has been exploring since Gemini I, referencing “the pleasure of [her] pain.” Warren expanded on the motivation behind these works, “All the songs on both records are about a complicated three-year relationship with a Gemini man…it was very much a ‘twin flame’ situation. We were working with bright light and intense shadow.” Listen to the enchanting song below.

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records. Pre-order it here. Revisit Warren’s recent Stereogum Session here.