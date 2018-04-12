The Weeknd – “Call Out My Name” Video

Is the Weeknd’s new project My Dear Melancholy an album or an EP? It’s hard to say, but the new six-track collection came out a couple of weeks ago, with very little in the way of advance notice, and it promptly debuted at #1 on the album charts. The disc features contributions from an all-star team that includes Mike Will Made-It, Gesaffelstein, Skrillex, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. And on leadoff track “Call Out My Name,” Abel Tesfaye gets a co-writing assist from Nicolas Jaar, of all people.

“Call Out My Name” is now the first of the tracks from My Dear Melancholy to get a music video. The clip comes from director Grant Singer, who’s done better work with the Weeknd than anyone else. The new clip takes place in a number of settings: An abandoned street corner, an empty theater, an African veldt full of frozen animals, and what looks like a bright-white spaceship. And throughout, the song triggers strange effects, like a sky that fill up with crows, or the appearance of a horned woman.

The new might be the most surreal of the Weeknd’s Grant Singer collabs, which are all pretty surreal. It switches back and forth between color and black and white without much cause, and if there’s a narrative running through it, I don’t know what it is. Still, it sets a mood. Check it out below.

My Dear Melancholy is out now on XO/Republic.