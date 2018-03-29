Stream The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy

Once upon a time, Abel Tesfaye operated in some kind of indie-R&B auteur space. He probably could’ve kept going in that lane and had a rich and long career, but his vision was a bit too big for that. Working at a semi-furious clip in recent years, he kicked off his pop takeover with two inescapable singles from 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness, and then followed that with the similarly gigantic Starboy just 14 months later. And now, a mere 16 months after that, he’s already back with another one: My Dear Melancholy.

We’ve heard from the Weeknd this year already thanks to his contributions to the Black Panther soundtrack. And while there were rumors of new Weeknd music arriving imminently, Tesfaye has opted to go the route of suddenly announcing that My Dear Melancholy would appear in a matter of hours. Earlier today, he shared an Instagram post with the album’s cover and the caption “tonight.” The fact that it is indeed a new Weeknd LP was confirmed by a separate post of a billboard in Los Angeles.

So, welcome to the first big surprise release of 2018! It had, after all, been a minute since we’ve had an out-of-nowhere sneak-attack-from-the-sky pop moment, and now Tesfaye has given us one. And because of that I, like you, know nothing else about this album and all I can say is go ahead and check it out below.

Here are the production credits:

1. “Call Out My Name” (prod. Frank Dukes)

2. “Try Me” (prod. Mike WiLL Made-It, Marz, Frank Dukes & Daheala)

3. “Wasted Times” (prod. Frank Dukes & Skrillex)

4. “I Was Never There” (prod. Gesaffelstein & Frank Dukes)

5. “Hurt You” (prod. Gesaffelstein, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo; co-produced by Cirkut)

6. “Privilege” (prod. Frank Dukes & Daheala)

My Dear Melancholy is out now via XO/Republic.