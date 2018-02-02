The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray For Me”

Next week, we’ll finally get to hear Black Panther: The Album, the all star Marvel-soundtrack compilation that Kendrick Lamar and his TDE label curated. We’ve already heard the Kendrick/SZA collab “All The Stars” and the Kendrick/Jay Rock/Future/James Blake collab “King’s Dead.” And now Kendrick has teamed up with the Weeknd, one of this few festival-headliner peers, on a new song called “Pray For Me.” Those two last joined forces on “Sidewalks,” a song from the Weeknd’s Starboy album. “Pray For Me” is a sweeping, cinematic track, with both Kendrick and the Weeknd riding a rubbery, propulsive, house-influenced beat produced by Sounwave, CuBeatz, Cardo, and Matt Schaeffer. If I had to guess, I’d say everyone involved has been listening to Big Fish Theory. Check it out below.

Black Panther: The Album is out 2/9 on Interscope.