Jay Rock – “King’s Dead” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake)

Jay Rock took it easy and stuck to features after his motorcycle accident in 2016. But last month he returned to the spotlight at Top Dawg Entertainment’s annual Christmas concert, and today he helms “King’s Dead,” a new track featuring Future, TDE counterpart Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake for Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack. It also doubles as the first official single from Jay Rock’s upcoming follow-up to his 2015 album 90050. Black Panther: The Album is co-produced by Kendrick and TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and “King’s Dead” is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Teddy Walton. We’ve already heard “All The Stars” by SZA and Kendrick and part of a new Kendrick/Vince Staples collab; now hear Jay Rock’s contribution below.

Black Panther is in theaters 2/16.