Hear A New Kendrick Lamar/Vince Staples Song In The Latest Black Panther Trailer

The new Marvel movie Black Panther is coming to theaters next month, and it’ll have a soundtrack that Kendrick Lamar co-produced with his TDE label boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. We’ve already heard Kendrick’s SZA collab “All The Stars,” the first single from that soundtrack. And at the beginning of last night’s College Football National Championship game — which had Kendrick as its halftime performer — Marvel debuted a new Black Panther trailer. You couldn’t hear the song playing during the trailer too well, what with all the explosions and all the Michael B. Jordan shouting, but it featured another new song: A pulsing, house-influenced track from Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. The two West Coast rap titans last teamed up on “Yeah Right,” a song from Staples’ 2016 album Big Fish Theory. Check out the new Black Panther trailer below.

Black Panther hits theaters 2/16. It looks great!