Watch Kendrick Lamar’s College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta tonight. Notably, it was the first-ever halftime show performance in college championship game history. He did “DNA.,” “ELEMENT.,” and “HUMBLE.” before closing with “All The Stars,” his new collaboration with SZA from the Black Panther soundtrack. Watch below.

Donald Trump was at the game, and although it’s unclear if he watched Kendrick’s performance, he was caught on camera seemingly not knowing all the words to the National Anthem (as performed by the Zac Brown Band). Watch that below.

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: It seems Trump missed the show.