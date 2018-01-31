Kendrick Lamar Shares Tracklist For Black Panther: The Album

Kendrick Lamar is curating the soundtrack to the forthcoming Marvel superhero movie Black Panther. We’ve already heard two songs from it — the Kendrick & SZA team-up “All The Stars” and the Jay Rock feature-heavy “King’s Dead” — and today he’s shared the full tracklist for the album, which is out 2/9. It features three more Kendrick tracks — one with the Weeknd, another with Travis Scott — plus songs that include Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Anderson.Paak, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Jorja Smith, Ab-Soul, and more. Check out the tracklist below.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

TRACKLIST:

01 Kendrick Lamar – “Black Panther”

02 Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

03 Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, & Saudi – “X”

04 Khalid & Swae Lee – “The Ways”

05 Vince Staples & Yugen Blakrok – “Opps”

06 Jorja Smith – “I Am”

07 SOB x RBE – “Paramedic!”

08 Ab-Soul, Anderson.Paak, & James Blake – “Bloody Waters”

09 Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

10 “Redemption Interlude”

11 Zacari & Babes Wodumo – “Redemption”

12 Mozzy, Sjava, Reason – “Seasons”

13 Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott – “Big Shot

14 The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray For Me”

Black Panther: The Album is out 2/9 on Interscope. Black Panther the movie is out 2/16.