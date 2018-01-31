Kendrick Lamar Shares Tracklist For Black Panther: The Album

Kendrick Lamar is curating the soundtrack to the forthcoming Marvel superhero movie Black Panther. We’ve already heard two songs from it — the Kendrick & SZA team-up “All The Stars” and the Jay Rock feature-heavy “King’s Dead” — and today he’s shared the full tracklist for the album, which is out 2/9. It features three more Kendrick tracks — one with the Weeknd, another with Travis Scott — plus songs that include Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Anderson.Paak, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Jorja Smith, Ab-Soul, and more. Check out the tracklist below.
Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018
TRACKLIST:
01 Kendrick Lamar – “Black Panther”
02 Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
03 Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, & Saudi – “X”
04 Khalid & Swae Lee – “The Ways”
05 Vince Staples & Yugen Blakrok – “Opps”
06 Jorja Smith – “I Am”
07 SOB x RBE – “Paramedic!”
08 Ab-Soul, Anderson.Paak, & James Blake – “Bloody Waters”
09 Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
10 “Redemption Interlude”
11 Zacari & Babes Wodumo – “Redemption”
12 Mozzy, Sjava, Reason – “Seasons”
13 Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott – “Big Shot
14 The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray For Me”
Black Panther: The Album is out 2/9 on Interscope. Black Panther the movie is out 2/16.