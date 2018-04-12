Meek Mill Interviewed By Lester Holt From Prison

Meek Mill has been involved in a lengthy court battle after being imprisoned for violation of probation late last year. On Thursday (4/12), NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will air the rapper’s latest interview — conducted via phone call — in which he discusses how his arrest on drug and weapon charges a decade ago has impacted his life.

“Can you believe that 10 years in, 10 years on probation that you are still in the clutches of the criminal justice system because of this one arrest?” asked Lester Holt in a clip of the interview.

While Mill — born Robert Rihmeek Williams — says he didn’t initially believe he would be on probation for so long, he admitted that the length of probation was a sign that he would likely return to prison. “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison because a technical violation is police contact,” he said.

Mill went on to clarify his situation and explain how the law was not in his favor. “You don’t have to be charged with a crime, you don’t have to be found guilty of a crime, you can be sentenced to what you were sentenced for, like what I was facing,” he told Holt.

Despite his conviction, Mill has remained active. Earlier this week, he shared a video for his 2017 track “1942 Flows.” The most recent update to Mill’s case involves a motion to the Supreme Court for his release on bail.

Watch a preview of the NBC Nightly News interview below before it airs nationwide.



