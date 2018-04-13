Carla Dal Forno – “Summertime Sadness” (Lana Del Rey Cover)

Over the past couple years, the Australian musician Carla Dal Forno has released an album, You Know What It’s Like, and an EP, The Garden, that were both impressive enough to land her on our Best New Bands Of 2017 list. Today, she’s announced a run of North American tour dates, where a special cassette called Top Of The Pops will be available at each show that features Dal Forno covers of some popular songs. One of them is of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” which she reduces to a pitter-patter and a haunting guitar line. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
05/18 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Café
05/19 Durham, NC @ Pinhook, Moogfest
05/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/24 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
05/25 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop
05/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident DTLAA
05/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/28 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
05/29 Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/30 Seattle, WA @ Timbre Room
06/01 Toronto, ON @ Double Double Land
06/02 Chicago, IL @ Do Division
06/03 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
06/04 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/06 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Arts
06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere, Northside
06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary
06/09 Boston, MA @ Boston Hassle
06/11 Montreal, QC @ Suoni Per il Popolo