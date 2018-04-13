Carla Dal Forno – “Summertime Sadness” (Lana Del Rey Cover)

Over the past couple years, the Australian musician Carla Dal Forno has released an album, You Know What It’s Like, and an EP, The Garden, that were both impressive enough to land her on our Best New Bands Of 2017 list. Today, she’s announced a run of North American tour dates, where a special cassette called Top Of The Pops will be available at each show that features Dal Forno covers of some popular songs. One of them is of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” which she reduces to a pitter-patter and a haunting guitar line. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Café

05/19 Durham, NC @ Pinhook, Moogfest

05/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/24 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

05/25 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

05/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident DTLAA

05/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/28 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

05/29 Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/30 Seattle, WA @ Timbre Room

06/01 Toronto, ON @ Double Double Land

06/02 Chicago, IL @ Do Division

06/03 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

06/04 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/06 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Arts

06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere, Northside

06/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary

06/09 Boston, MA @ Boston Hassle

06/11 Montreal, QC @ Suoni Per il Popolo