Elysia Crampton – “Oscollo”

Last month, electronic musician Elysia Crampton announced a new self-titled album, her fourth full-length in as many years. Its lead single, the pulsating “Solilunita,” made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s shared another song from it, “Oscollo,” a drums-only version of which appeared on the Physically Sick 2 compilation earlier this year. The album version adds a whole lot more swaying texture, a gorgeous to-and-fro that sounds like grains of sand dropping through an hourglass. Listen below.

Elysia Crampton is out 4/27 via Break World Records.