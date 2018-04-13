Stream The Alchemist Lunch Meats

The Alchemist is a veteran rap producer who’s shown an admirable ability to adapt to the times and who has maintained alliances with both fellow ’90s old heads and with newer generations of underground stoner-rappers. He’s also a total workhorse who continues to crank out new music all the time. Earlier this year, he released the instrumental EPs French Blend and French Blends Pt. 2. Today, he’s got another new EP called Lunch Meats, and it works as a showcase for some of our best underground rappers. The EP’s four tracks feature appearances from Roc Marciano, Action Bronson, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Benny, and an absolutely on-fire Conway, as well as instrumental versions of the songs that those rappers recorded. Stream it below.

<a href="http://alclaboratories.bandcamp.com/album/lunch-meat-ep" target="_blank">Lunch Meat EP by The Alchemist</a>

You can buy the Lunch Meat EP at Bandcamp.