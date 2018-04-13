Ratboys – “I Don’t Want To Live On The Moon” (Sesame Street Cover)

There’s a new covers compilation out today, with proceeds going to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. One of the contributors is Chicago-based duo Ratboys, who put out an album, GN, last year, and an accompanying EP, GL, back in February. They took on a curious one: “I Don’t Want To Live On The Moon,” an earnestly sweet song sung by Ernie on Sesame Street about the desire to visit a lot of places but always wanting to return home. Ratboys turn it into a rock song much like their own, one you want to curl up and live in. Listen below, and buy the compilation here — it also has a Blur cover from Rozwell Kid.

