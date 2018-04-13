Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released their excellent third album, Riddles, last month, and they’ve been bopping around North America over the past few weeks on tour. They have a handful of shows left before heading to Europe next month, but before they play those, they stopped by our NYC offices to perform a Stereogum Session. They did three songs from Riddles: its title track, “Culebra,” and “Kid Radium.” And if you’ve ever seen ESMB live before, you’d know that Schrader is good with the jokes, and that’s no exception here, which makes for a very goofy session with a lot of heart. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/01 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/02 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug and Pint

05/06 Manchester, UK @ Sounds from the Other City Festival

05/07 London, UK @ Moth Club

05/08 Paris, France @ Espace B

05/10 Madrid, Spain @ El Sol Sound Isidro

05/14 Lyon, France @ Grrnd Zero

05/16 Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Bourg

05/17 Esslingen, Germany @ Komma

05/18 Prague, Czech Republic @007 Club

05/20 Berlin, Germany @ ACUD Macht Neu

05/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

05/25 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ WORM

Riddles is out now via Carpark Records.