Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released their excellent third album, Riddles, last month, and they’ve been bopping around North America over the past few weeks on tour. They have a handful of shows left before heading to Europe next month, but before they play those, they stopped by our NYC offices to perform a Stereogum Session. They did three songs from Riddles: its title track, “Culebra,” and “Kid Radium.” And if you’ve ever seen ESMB live before, you’d know that Schrader is good with the jokes, and that’s no exception here, which makes for a very goofy session with a lot of heart. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
05/01 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Sneaky Pete’s
05/02 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug and Pint
05/06 Manchester, UK @ Sounds from the Other City Festival
05/07 London, UK @ Moth Club
05/08 Paris, France @ Espace B
05/10 Madrid, Spain @ El Sol Sound Isidro
05/14 Lyon, France @ Grrnd Zero
05/16 Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Bourg
05/17 Esslingen, Germany @ Komma
05/18 Prague, Czech Republic @007 Club
05/20 Berlin, Germany @ ACUD Macht Neu
05/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol
05/25 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ WORM
Riddles is out now via Carpark Records.