Coachella Livestream & Schedule: Watch Weekend 1 Here

Spring is in the air, and so are a lot of other substances, probably. That’s right: The first weekend of Coachella has officially arrived, bringing headlining performances from the Weeknd, Beyoncé, and Eminem along with it.

But even if you didn’t make the trek out to the Empire Polo Field in Indio’s Southern California desert, you can still catch those performances along with more sets from the likes of Migos, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, the War On Drugs, the Weeknd, Brockhampton, Haim, Perfume Genius, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Jamiroquai, Kamasi Washington, Alvvays, Aminé, Kamaiyah, Davvid Byrne, Post Malone, and of course, the Yodeling Walmart Boy.

As usual, Coachella will be livestreaming the festivities for your viewing pleasure. This year, the livestream, which just kicked off, is broken up into three separate channels plus a VR channel. Find the broadcast schedule for the whole weekend (in Eastern Time) and watch the streams below.

COACHELLA 2018 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (Eastern Time)

Friday, April 13:

Moses Sumney (6:35 p.m., 1)

Los Ángeles Azules (6:35 p.m., 2)

Elohim (6:35 p.m., 3)

Pvris (7:10 p.m., 2)

Elohim (7:10 p.m., VR)

Skip Marley (7:15 p.m., 1)

Slow Magic (7:30 p.m., 3)

SuperDuperKyle (8:05 p.m., 1 + VR)

Whethan (8:15 p.m., 3)

Greta Van Fleet (8:30 p.m., 2)

The Neighbourhood (8:55 p.m., 1 + VR)

Léon (9:10 p.m., 3)

Kali Uchis (9:20 p.m., 2)

Whethan (9:30 p.m., VR)

Bleachers (9:50 p.m., 1)

Alan Walker (10:00 p.m., 3 + VR)

Daniel Caesar (10:05 p.m., 2)

Vince Staples (10:40 p.m., 1)

Black Coffee (10:55 p.m., 2)

Deorro (11:00 p.m., 3)

The War on Drugs (11:35 p.m., 1)

Kygo (11:45 p.m., 2 + VR)

Dreams (12:00 a.m., 3)

St. Vincent (12:30 a.m., 1)

Perfume Genius (12:40 a.m., 2)

Deorro (12:40 a.m., VR)

Belly (12:50 a.m., 3)

TroyBoi (1:30 a.m., 3 + VR)

Jean-Michel Jarre (1:30 a.m., 2)

The Weeknd (2:25 a.m., 1 + VR)

Alison Wonderland (2:25 a.m., 3)

Jamiroquai (2:40 a.m., 2)

Rezz (3:25 a.m., 3)

Saturday, April 14:

Marian Hill (6:35 p.m., 1)

Wizkid (6:35 p.m., 3 + VR)

Nile Rodgers & Chic (7:15 p.m., 1)

Chloe x Halle (7:15 p.m., 2)

Ekali (7:20 p.m., 3 + VR)

Nile Rodgers & Chic (8:10 p.m., VR)

Flatbush Zombies (8:15 p.m., 3)

First Aid Kit (8:20 p.m., 1)

Angel Olsen (8:30 p.m., 2)

Party Favor (9:05 p.m., 3 + VR)

BØRNS (9:10 p.m., 1)

BROCKHAMPTON (9:15 p.m., 2)

Snakehips (10:00 p.m., 3)

Chromeo (10:05 p.m., 1 + VR)

MØ (10:10 p.m., 2)

Alina Baraz (11:00 p.m., 3)

Tash Sultana (11:00 p.m., 2)

Tyler, the Creator (11:05 p.m., 1)

Louis the Child (11:45 p.m., 3)

Benjamin Booker (11:50 p.m., 2)

Haim (12:15 a.m., 1)

Alvvays (12:35 a.m., 2)

Blackbear (12:40 a.m., 3)

Post Malone (1:10 a.m., 1 + VR)

David Byrne (1:20 a.m., 2)

Jungle (1:25 a.m., 3)

Fleet Foxes (2:10 a.m., 2)

Beyoncé (2:10 a.m., 1)

Highly Suspect (2:20 a.m., 3)

alt-J (3:05 a.m., 2)

X Japan (3:05 a.m., 3)

Sunday, April 15:

Noname (6:35 p.m., 3)

Magic Giant (6:40 p.m., 2)

Lion Babe (6:40 p.m., 1)

San Holo (7:10 p.m., VR)

THEY. (7:20 p.m., 3)

Nothing But Thieves (7:25 p.m., 2)

LANY (7:40 p.m., 1 + VR)

San Holo (8:05 p.m., 3)

Dej Loaf (8:10 p.m., 2)

Vance Joy (8:45 p.m., 1 + VR)

Aminé (9:00 p.m., 2)

Petit Biscuit (9:00 p.m., 3)

Jessie Ware (9:30 p.m., 1)

Petit Biscuit (9:30 p.m., VR)

French Montana (9:50 p.m., 3 + VR)

FIDLAR (9:50 p.m., 2)

Aurora (10:35 p.m., 2)

Jacob Banks (10:35 p.m., 3)

Portugal. the Man (11:00 p.m., 1 + VR)

Kamasi Washington (11:20 p.m., 2)

Illenium (12:15 a.m., 3)

6LACK (12:25 a.m., 2)

ODESZA (12:55 a.m., 1 + VR)

Soulwax (1:10 a.m., 2)

Ibeyi (1:15 a.m., 3)

Migos (2:05 a.m., 1 + VR)

Kamaiyah (2:15 a.m., 2)