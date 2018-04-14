Watch Kendrick Lamar Join Vince Staples & SZA At Coachella

Like pretty much everyone else in the world, Vince Staples is on record as being a big Kendrick Lamar fan. Last year, he called Kendrick the best rapper alive. Soon after, the two West Coast rap titans collaborated on “Yeah Right,” a song from Staples’ own Big Fish Theory LP. And earlier this year, they teamed up again on “Opps,” a song from Kendrick’s Black Panther soundtrack album. They have a history.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar headlined Coachella. This year, Vince Staples is playing Coachella. And when Vince Staples played the first day of the festival’s first weekend last night, none other than Kendrick Lamar came out as a special surprise guest. Staples closed his set with their Big Fish Theory collab “Yeah Right,” and at the end of the song, he brought Kendrick out to deliver his verse in person.

That wasn’t Kendrick’s only surprise appearance of the night, though. Last year, he collaborated with his TDE labelmate SZA on “Doves In The Wind,” a song from her debut album Ctrl. And earlier this year, they teamed up again on “All The Stars,” another song from Kendrick’s Black Panther album. SZA just happened to be playing Coachella this year too, and she brought Kendrick out at the end of her set to perform both “Doves In The Wind” and “All The Stars.” Watch below.

You can livestream the first weekend of Coachella here.