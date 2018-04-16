METZ – “Mr Plague” Video

Last fall, METZ released their third album, Strange Peace, and today they’re sharing a video for “Mr Plague” off of it. It was directed by Shayne Ehman, who also did the band’s previous ones for “Drained Lake” and “Cellophane,” and this one’s an animated parable about environmental decay, told through the eyes of a man who litters and gets turned into stone. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
04/17 Lisbon, Portugal @ MusicBox *
04/18 Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club *
04/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/20 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique
04/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Out of the Crowd Festival
04/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia *
04/24 Bologna, IT @ Freakout, Bologna *
04/25 Munich, DE @ Strom *
04/26 Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 *
04/27 Belfort, FR @ Impetus Festival
04/28 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival*
04/30 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *
05/01 Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
05/02 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen *
05/03 Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall * [Sold Out]
05/04 Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique [Sold Out]
05/05 Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver *
05/23 Taipei, Taiwan @ The Wall
05/25 Beijing, China @ TBC
05/26 Shanghai, China @ TBC
05/29 Hong Kong, China @ TTN Livehouse
05/31 Manila, Philippines @ Mow’s Bar
06/01 Singapore @ Decline
06/02 Bangkok, Thailand @ Norma
06/04 Tokyo, Japan @ Fever
06/05 Tokyo, Japan @ Fever
06/06 Nagoya, Japan @ Tight Rope
06/07 Osaka, Japan @ Conpass
06/13 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/14 New York, NY @ Rocks Off Cruise w/ Holy Fuck
07/11 Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete
07/12 Ottawa, ON @ Babylon
07/18 Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz,
07/19 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
07/21 Tromso, Norway @ Bukta Festival
08/16 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlactof
08/25 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
08/29 Cardiff, UK @ The Globe
08/31 [email protected], NL @ Misty Fields Festival
09/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre (Westward Festival)
10/[email protected] Gainesville, Florida @ The Fest
* w/ Moaning
Strange Peace is out now via Sub Pop.