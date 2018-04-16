METZ – “Mr Plague” Video

Last fall, METZ released their third album, Strange Peace, and today they’re sharing a video for “Mr Plague” off of it. It was directed by Shayne Ehman, who also did the band’s previous ones for “Drained Lake” and “Cellophane,” and this one’s an animated parable about environmental decay, told through the eyes of a man who litters and gets turned into stone. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/17 Lisbon, Portugal @ MusicBox *

04/18 Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club *

04/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/20 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique

04/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Out of the Crowd Festival

04/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia *

04/24 Bologna, IT @ Freakout, Bologna *

04/25 Munich, DE @ Strom *

04/26 Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 *

04/27 Belfort, FR @ Impetus Festival

04/28 London, UK @ Test Pressing Festival*

04/30 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

05/01 Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

05/02 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen *

05/03 Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall * [Sold Out]

05/04 Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique [Sold Out]

05/05 Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver *

05/23 Taipei, Taiwan @ The Wall

05/25 Beijing, China @ TBC

05/26 Shanghai, China @ TBC

05/29 Hong Kong, China @ TTN Livehouse

05/31 Manila, Philippines @ Mow’s Bar

06/01 Singapore @ Decline

06/02 Bangkok, Thailand @ Norma

06/04 Tokyo, Japan @ Fever

06/05 Tokyo, Japan @ Fever

06/06 Nagoya, Japan @ Tight Rope

06/07 Osaka, Japan @ Conpass

06/13 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/14 New York, NY @ Rocks Off Cruise w/ Holy Fuck

07/11 Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete

07/12 Ottawa, ON @ Babylon

07/18 Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz,

07/19 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

07/21 Tromso, Norway @ Bukta Festival

08/16 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlactof

08/25 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

08/29 Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

08/31 [email protected], NL @ Misty Fields Festival

09/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre (Westward Festival)

10/[email protected] Gainesville, Florida @ The Fest

* w/ Moaning

Strange Peace is out now via Sub Pop.