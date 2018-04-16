Numero Group Blasts Record Store Day: “The Only People Who Are Really Happy Are The Major Record Companies”

Smaller labels and organizations have been griping about the behemoth known as Record Store Day for a long while now. The latest to voice a complaint is the Chicago-based record label Numero Group, who published a statement today explaining why they were opting out of this year’s event.

“What started off as a clever way to support independent shops during a physical and sonic recession has blown up into an unwieldy grip-and-bitch fest,” they wrote. “Lines, fights, flippers, backed up pressing plants, stock shorts, stocking and pricing at 4am the morning of, and that inevitable mark down bin filled with all manner of wasted petroleum and bad ideas. If you’ve ever walked into a record store on the third Saturday in April you know the drag of which we speak.

“The only people who are really happy are the major record companies who continue to prop the whole charade up with overpriced singles and needless pic discs,” they continued. “The stores make their nut and keep the lights on for another year. Rinse and repeat.”

Record Store Day takes place this weekend on Saturday (4/21). For their part, Numero Group are still holding a pop-up store in Chicago, where they’ll launch a new magazine called Periodical Numerical.

Here’s their full statement: