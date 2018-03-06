Record Store Day 2018 Will Bring New Songs From Kevin Shields & Brian Eno, Mac DeMarco, Dan Rossen, & More

Record Store Day is once again on the horizon, and the 2018 edition will feature the usual assortment of fresh songs and vinyl exclusives. Among this year’s crop are:

A 12″ featuring a new song from Kevin Shields and Brian Eno called “The Weight Of History.” Last year, they teamed up for “Only Once Away My Son,” which will also be included on the vinyl.

Mac DeMarco is releasing a collection of demos from his last album This Old Dog. He also teamed up with Shamir for a 7″ that’ll feature two Beat Happening covers — DeMarco covered “Indian Summer” and Shamir covered “Run Down The Stairs.”

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen will put out a 12″ featuring a brand-new solo song called “Deerslayer” and a cover of Golden Suits’ “You’re Crossing A River.”

The National are releasing a new live album, Boxer (Live In Brussels), a recording of a show last year where they played their 2007 album Boxer in full.

Run The Jewels — this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors — are releasing what they’re calling the Stay Gold Collectors Edition, a metal box designed to hold your existing RTJ vinyl collection that also includes a Marvel Comics-branded 12″ vinyl, a slipmat, and a sticker.

The Cure are releasing a new pressing of their 1990 remix album, Mixed Up, and a brand-new album called Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra) that features 16 more remixes.

Rage Against The Machine are releasing a live album, Live At The Democratic National Convention 2000, documenting a performance at the Staples Center during that year’s DNC.

Arcade Fire are releasing their self-titled debut EP on vinyl for the first time.

Courtney Barnett is releasing a 12″ featuring two new songs, “City Looks Pretty” and “Sunday Roast,” from her album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, a month before the album is actually out.

U2 is releasing a 12″ featuring two versions of “Light Of Home” — a St. Peter’s String Version and something called the Free Yourself / Beck Remix.

Find the full list of Record Store Day 2018 releases here.