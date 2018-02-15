Run The Jewels Are Your Record Store Day 2018 Ambassadors

Every year, the people behind Record Store Day pick one famous artist to help them advance the cause of getting people into brick-and-mortar stores to drop a bunch of money on limited releases once a year. Last year, it was St. Vincent. And this year, the duo of Killer Mike and El-P are doing the honors. It’s not a bad fit; once upon a time, as the visionary behind Definitive Jux Records, El-P did more than anyone else to make underground rap CDs into collectible mini-art objects. Here’s El’s announcement:

This year, Record Store Day falls on 4/21.

