The National Releasing Boxer (Live In Brussels) For Record Store Day

While touring Europe last fall in support of Sleep Well Beast, the National surprised their audience in Brussels by performing their 2007 album Boxer in full. We already knew they were planning to play Boxer front-to-back once again at their inaugural Homecoming Festival next month in Cincinnati, this time with advance notice. What we did not know before today is that they also recorded the original Brussels performance to be released as a live album.

Boxer (Live In Brussels) will be a Record Store Day exclusive, which means it drops 4/21 — eight days before the National close out their fest with that second Boxer performance. Other RSD releases announced today include exclusives from this year’s RSD ambassadors Run The Jewels, Aaliyah, Brian Eno and Kevin Shields, Fleet Foxes, Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire, Neil Young, and a Flaming Lips 7″ featuring “Pouring Beer In Your Ear (The Beer Song)” and “The Story Of Yum Yum And Dragon,” two original songs inspired by the new Dogfish Head beer Dragons & YumYums. A full list of official RSD releases can be found here.