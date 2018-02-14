The National Performing Boxer In Full At Homecoming Festival

The National are holding their inaugural Homecoming festival in Cincinnati this spring in conjunction with MusicNOW, guitarist Bryce Dessner’s long-running avant-garde and classical music fest. They already announced a very impressive initial lineup, and today they’re adding to it while providing more details.

Most notably, in the National’s Sunday-night set they’ll perform their 2007 breakthrough Boxer in its entirety, something they pulled off by surprise in Brussels last year. They’ve also announced the daily performance lineups and added performers including Mouse on Mars, Sam Amidon, Spank Rock, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Lisa Hannigan. Get ticket info here and read the daily Homecoming/MusicNOW breakdown below.

Friday, April 27

MusicNOW Opening Night Celebration at the Cincinnati Masonic Center

Separately ticketed

Mouse on Mars

Red Bird Hollow (Bryce & Aaron Dessner)

Sam Amidon

Lisa Hannigan

Spank Rock

Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir

Plus very special guests

Saturday, April 28

Homecoming at Smale Park

The National

Father John Misty

The Breeders

Lord Huron

Alvvays

Mouse on Mars

Sam Amidon

Spank Rock

Lanz Projects

Electric Counterpoint & Garcia Counterpoint performed by Bryce Dessner

MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Open to Homecoming pass holders

Crash Ensemble performs Hans Abrahamsen’s “Schnee”

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Yuki Numata Resnick

Sunday, April 29

Homecoming at Smale Park

The National perform Boxer

Feist

Future Islands

Moses Sumney

Big Thief

Julien Baker

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Lisa Hannigan

Ben Sloan, Artist-in-Residence (featuring A Delicate Motor & Bryan Devendorf)

Haven Counterpoint performed by Bryce & Aaron Dessner

MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Open to Homecoming pass holders

Eighth Blackbird with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bryce Dessner perform the music of Julius Eastman, Frederic Rzewski, Will Oldham, and Bryce Dessner

CSO String Trio perform Andrew Norman’s “The Companion Guide to Rome”

Crash Ensemble