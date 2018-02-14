The National Performing Boxer In Full At Homecoming Festival

The National are holding their inaugural Homecoming festival in Cincinnati this spring in conjunction with MusicNOW, guitarist Bryce Dessner’s long-running avant-garde and classical music fest. They already announced a very impressive initial lineup, and today they’re adding to it while providing more details.
Most notably, in the National’s Sunday-night set they’ll perform their 2007 breakthrough Boxer in its entirety, something they pulled off by surprise in Brussels last year. They’ve also announced the daily performance lineups and added performers including Mouse on Mars, Sam Amidon, Spank Rock, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Lisa Hannigan. Get ticket info here and read the daily Homecoming/MusicNOW breakdown below.
Friday, April 27
MusicNOW Opening Night Celebration at the Cincinnati Masonic Center
Separately ticketed
Mouse on Mars
Red Bird Hollow (Bryce & Aaron Dessner)
Sam Amidon
Lisa Hannigan
Spank Rock
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Plus very special guests
Saturday, April 28
Homecoming at Smale Park
The National
Father John Misty
The Breeders
Lord Huron
Alvvays
Mouse on Mars
Sam Amidon
Spank Rock
Lanz Projects
Electric Counterpoint & Garcia Counterpoint performed by Bryce Dessner
MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Open to Homecoming pass holders
Crash Ensemble performs Hans Abrahamsen’s “Schnee”
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Yuki Numata Resnick
Sunday, April 29
Homecoming at Smale Park
The National perform Boxer
Feist
Future Islands
Moses Sumney
Big Thief
Julien Baker
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Lisa Hannigan
Ben Sloan, Artist-in-Residence (featuring A Delicate Motor & Bryan Devendorf)
Haven Counterpoint performed by Bryce & Aaron Dessner
MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Open to Homecoming pass holders
Eighth Blackbird with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bryce Dessner perform the music of Julius Eastman, Frederic Rzewski, Will Oldham, and Bryce Dessner
CSO String Trio perform Andrew Norman’s “The Companion Guide to Rome”
Crash Ensemble