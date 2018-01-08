The National Line Up Father John Misty, Breeders, Julien Baker, & More For Homecoming Festival

Last month, the National announced that they were throwing a festival called Homecoming at Smale Park in their Cincinnati hometown. And today, they’ve shared the official lineup. The National themselves are headlining both nights, 4/28 and 4/29, with two completely different sets, and they’ll be supported by other Stereogum favorites like Father John Misty, Future Islands, the Breeders, Lord Huron, Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, Alvvays, and Big Thief.

MusicNOW, the contemporary music festival founded by Bryce Dessner in 2006, will be taking place at venues throughout Cincinnati at the same time, 4/27-4/29. That’ll feature performances by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Mouse On Mars, Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, eighth blackbird with Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Crash Ensemble, Bryce and Aaron Dessner, James McVinnie, and the Cincinnati Ballet, plus video installations by Icelandic artist

Ragnar Kjartansson and an exhibition by photographer Graham MacIndoe featuring images from the National’s Sleep Well Beast and subsequent tour curated by Scott Devendorf.

Tickets for Homecoming are on sale here.