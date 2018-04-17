Deafheaven – “Honeycomb” Video

As predicted, Deafheaven have released a new song called “Honeycomb” today, the band’s first material since 2015’s New Bermuda. It’s a 12-minute epic the likes of which only this band could come up with, and the song is accompanied by a video made up of shots around their home base of San Francisco. As a Redditor points out, a Japanese iTunes listing reveals that their new album is called Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and it’s out in July. Watch and listen to the new song below.

Here’s the album artwork:

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Without End”

02 “Honeycomb”

03 “Canary Yellow”

04 “Near”

05 “Glint”

06 “Night People”

07 “Worthless Animal”

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is out 7/13 via Anti-.