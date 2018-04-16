New Deafheaven Single “Honeycomb” Out This Week?

Deafheaven season is almost certainly approaching. The metal deities are expected to release a new album this year — one of our most anticipated releases of 2018 — and it looks like they may be all set to drop its first single.

A user on Reddit’s indieheads forum points out that AllMusic is listing a new Deafheaven song called “Honeycomb” among this week’s new releases, but the link from there now leads to a holding page explaining, “Due to label restrictions, we are no longer permitted to display this information on AllMusic.” The band also stopped by Apple Music to preview their new record two days ago. If you Google “Deafheaven Honeycomb,” the band’s Vevo page is the only result (or at least it was until this Reddit thread was posted). Oh, and Deafheaven posted a new band photo to their social accounts today.

So… looking good. If you heard Deafheaven’s last couple albums, you know it’s time to let out a George Clarke-worthy scream and keep your ear to the ground for some actual George Clarke screams.