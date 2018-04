Migos make a lot of songs. Even after releasing the mammoth Culture II album earlier this year, and even after showing up everyone else’s records, they still have enough leftover tracks to just throw another one up on YouTube today. And it’s still not bad! On “Migo Pablo,” they team up with their underrated Atlanta peer Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and Offset mentions how he used to sleep on “a pissy air mattress.” Listen below.

Culture II is out now on Quality Control/300.