Stream Migos Culture II

Can you believe it’s only been a year since Migos released Culture? During the interim the familial Atlanta hip-hop trio have cemented themselves as the lifeblood of rap radio, contributed approximately one billion guest verses to other artists, become tabloid stars with individual name recognition, alienated quite a few people with homophobic quips, and altogether become famous beyond their wildest dreams. (They said as much in their new Rolling Stone cover story.)

Here we are, then, at the inevitable sequel 12 months later. Culture II features credits from a murderer’s row of top producers including Kanye West, Pharrell, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, Mike Dean, and many more. It includes advance singles “MotorSport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Supastars.” It’s got guest spots from Drake, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Post Malone, and Big Sean. It’s rap’s first true event album of the year, and you can stream it in full below.

Culture II is out now on Quality Control/300.