Migos – “Supastars”

All things considered, Migos might want to consider shutting up for a while. But they’ve got an album coming out soon, so they won’t. Later this week, Migos will follow up last year’s excellent Culture with their new album Culture II. We’ve heard the early singles “MotorSport” and “Stir Fry,” and now they’ve also shared the Auto-Tune-slathered, melody-heavy “Supastars.” It’s a fairly nondescript track with a beat from Atlanta’s Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Culture II is out 1/26 on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.