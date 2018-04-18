Watch Offset, Metro Boomin, The Roots, & Ric Flair Do “Ric Flair Drip” On The Tonight Show

Last year, 21 Savage, Migos member Offset, and star producer Metro Boomin all got together to record the collaborative album Without Warning. But the breakout hit from the album was one of the Offset solo tracks, “Ric Flair Drip.” Last month, the real Ric Flair turned up in the “Ric Flair Drip” video, and it was delightful. And last night on The Tonight Show, Offset and Metro performed the track, with house band the Roots backing them up. The real Flair once again made an appearance, and once again it was delightful.

Wearing a glittery Flair-style robe, Offset rapped the song from inside an onstage wrestling room. (It really looked more like a boxing ring — nobody’s coming flying off of those ropes — but it still made for a nice visual.) And midway through, Flair made a grand entrance, doing a vaguely adorable combination of his trademark strut and more standard old-confused-white-man dancing. He was so happy. Also of note: Fallon slides into a wrestling ring like an absolute herb. You’re not entering the Royal Rumble, Jimmy Fallon! Step through the ropes like a grown-up! Watch the performance below.

Also on the show, Offset proved that he is not above participating in standard-issue Tonight Show malarky. He did a comedy bit where he (quite impressively, actually) rapped a stir fry recipe over the Migos’ “Stir Fry” beat. Here’s that:

Without Warning is out now.