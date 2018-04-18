Moses Sumney – “Quarrel” Video

The videos from Moses Sumney’s Aromanticism have been uniformly stunning — works of art both gorgeous and disturbing in their splendor. First came the underwater slow-reveal “Doomed,” then the stark black-and-white seaside entanglement “Lonely World.” And now we get an equally affecting vision for my favorite song on the album, “Quarrel.”

Allie Avital, who directed the other two clips, co-directs this one with Sumney himself. It’s set at a countryside horse stable during a snowfall that renders everything a touch more majestic. In keeping with the duo’s other two videos, what begins as a series of ridiculously beautiful scenes leads up to something significantly more unsettling.

Watch below to see what I mean — and after that, read our interview with Sumney.

Aromanticism is out now on Jagjaguwar.