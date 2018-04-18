New Dirty Projectors Release Lamp Lit Prose Revealed By Shazam

Ah, another rollout foiled by Shazam. This time, the music identification app has revealed that Dirty Projectors have a new release out later this year, a project called Lamp Lit Prose. That phrase was teased in some videos accompanying a tour announcement last month, and running those clips through Shazam now, as a Redditor points out, picks up three new song titles: “(I Wanna) Feel It All,” which features Dear Nora, “That’s A Lifestyle,” and “What Is The Time.”

It’ll be the first new material from the Dave Longstreth-led project since last year’s self-titled album. The band, featuring a new expanded live lineup, is starting a tour next month.

We’ve reached out to Dirty Projectors’ representatives for comment.