Prince’s Paisley Park Seeks Archives Supervisor

After Prince’s death, Paisley Park — the Minnesota compound where he lived, recorded, and performed — was opened up to the public for the first time. Guided tours of the 65,000-square-foot complex and its extensive archives, including stage costumes, instruments, awards, and other artifacts, began in October 2016, and since then, Paisley Park has begun operating as a permanent museum. That means, of course, that a lot of people have to work there to keep it operating as a museum. And now they’re looking to hire one more.

According to a new job listing on the American Alliance Of Museums’ career website, Paisley Park management is seeking a new archives supervisor. The list of responsibilities for the position is as follows:

Actively work in the care, catalog, storage and preservation of all artifacts and archival materials; the care, cleaning, and monitoring of all exhibits. Maintain and Update the archival database system. Monitor the trafficking of archive inventory. Assist the appropriate staff in having access to the archives collection as required. Travel/act as a courier of artifacts to locations where artifacts are to be displayed including the setting up and taking down of exhibits in these locations. Execute, maintain, and provide accurate conditioning reports for all items being moved from storage for exhibition. Ensure that the collections manual, preservation plans and archives emergency plan are observed. Locate, retrieve, and prepare artifacts for display/loans. Ensure the integrity of the collection in maintained at all times. Oversea all cleaning of exhibit spaces. Work with outside vendors to schedule monthly, quarterly and annual cleaning. Assist with Archives long term planning, conservation goals and preservation needs. Photograph and or scan artifacts when needed. Assist with exhibition installs. Maintain displayed artifacts in proper environment, eliminate risk to artifacts. Assist Director of Archives with coordinating activities involving the maintenance, preservation and mansion upkeep. Ensure the integrity of the exhibitions are maintained at all times. Assist other departments with general research/fact checking, research use of the collection Assist with the training staff in methods and procedures for the database system, in collection preparation and care, and in exhibit development and installation. Assist with the supervision the daily activities of the archives staff. Conduct annual performance evaluations of archives staff. Perform the job of courier when needed Other duties as required.

Requirements include previous supervisory or management experiences, “ability to deal with repetitious intense work and procedures,” accurate typing skills, and ability to drive a vehicle, while knowledge of Prince, experience with artifact conservation, and a background in historical research are considered a plus. And for whatever reason, “must adhere to a pescatarian environment” is listed as a condition of employment.

Although the job is a full-time position that requires you to work on weekends, holidays, and evenings, the listing also specifies that it’s “a promotional opportunity” and that “benefits may be offered after successful completion of a sixty (60) day introductory period.” Still, this is basically the dream job for Prince superfans, so … apply here.