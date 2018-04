FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." – @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018