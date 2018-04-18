Janelle Monáe – “PYNK (D∆WN Remix)”

Last week, Janelle Monáe released “PYNK,” a single from her new album Dirty Computer that features Grimes. We named it one of the best songs of the week. A couple days ago, the electronic experimentalist Dawn Richard (aka D∆WN) offered up her own remix/cover of the song, suitably called “(Dark) Pynk” for the less bubblegummy take on the track. It already has the Monáe stamp of approval: “wowI just love love love your mind . This shit is so wavvvvvy . omg I LOVE it sis !! What an honor.” Listen to it below.

