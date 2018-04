Tyler, The Creator is clearing out the pipes after last year’s Flower Boy. Last month, he put out the impressive one-off “Okra” and today he’s shared a “rough demo” of a song called “Rose Tinted Cheeks,” which was originally written for Flower Boy. “back when working on SFFB, it was a song i never finished or went back to. ive had in laying around and figured i just put it out as the demo/ rough draft it is. not really mixed or anything,” he said in a tweet. Listen to it below.