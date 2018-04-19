Flasher – “Pressure” Video

Last month, DC trio Flasher released “Skim Milk,” a precursor to their full-length debut, which is being officially announced today. It’s called Constant Image and will be out 6/8 via Domino Records. The one-time Best New Band honorees have also shared another song from it, “Pressure,” an ecstatically nervy delight that contains whirlwind wordplay like “Saving face or self-effacing/ Keeping pace in a stasis” and toes the line between punk and dance with glee. It also comes attached to a video that’s a staticky rush of fun costumes and chaotic breakdowns. Here’s what the band has to say about it:

‘Pressure’ is a song that treads the line between queer delight and delirium, and crushing isolation and survival. The video for “Pressure”, made in collaboration with Weird Life films and featuring designer and Chicago based artist An Authentic Skidmark, is a compliment to the paradox of the song itself and an invitation to that world in between.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Go”

02 “Pressure”

03 “Sun Come And Golden”

04 “Material”

05 “XYZ”

06 “Who’s Got Time?”

07 “Skim Milk”

08 “Harsh Light”

09 “Punching Up”

10 “Business Unusual”

Constant Image is out 6/8 via Domino Recording Co. Pre-order it here.