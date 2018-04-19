Tancred – “Queen Of New York” Video

In a couple months, Jess Abbott is releasing a new Tancred album, Nightstand, the follow-up to 2016’s Out Of The Garden. Its first single, “Reviews,” was poppy by way of immense personal revelation, while Abbott’s latest song, “Queen Of New York,” is poppy by way of fun. It’s basking in the glow of an infatuation that’s destined to only last a night, a head-rush that’s both intoxicating and makes you feel sort of small. “You are a strange one/ You are the queen of New York,” Abbott sings. “You love to have fun/ Make a joke and I’m done for.” The song comes attached to a video directed by Shervin Lainez and finds Abbott luxuriating in the aftermath of a successful date. Watch and listen below.

Nightstand is out 6/1 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.