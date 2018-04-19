Elton John Biopic Rocketman Casts Taron Egerton

As Elton John winds down his career with a farewell tour, there’s a biopic about the musician in the works. It’s actually been in development for a while now, but the project has finally found its Elton: British actor Taron Egerton, who has been in both Kingsman movies and starred in the sports movie Eddie The Eagle. As Variety reports, the film — which is called Rocketman — was written by Lee Hall and will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who recently replaced Bryan Singer as the director of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Production is set to start this summer.

