Belly – “Starryeyed”

Belly have shared a new single ahead of the release of their comeback album Dove. The band is putting out a new 10″ called Feels for Record Store Day. The colored vinyl EP features two tracks from the forthcoming album, one track exclusive to this release, and a cover of “Hushabye Mountain” from the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“Starryeyed” is the exclusive new track, and it was written in a single day. It’s a bit of acoustic balladry that is both sweet and sentimental without being cheesy. “I’m miles behind but I left a light on/ Starryeyed, we rode all night,” Tanya Donelly sings.

We’ve already heard some Dove singles, including “Stars Align” and “Shiny One.” Check out “Starryeyed” below.

The Feels 10″ is out 4/21 for Record Store Day.