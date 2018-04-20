Eleanor Friedberger – “Everything”

Ever since the Fiery Furnaces went on hiatus in 2011, Eleanor Friedberger, one-half of the sibling duo, has gone from making idiosyncratic prog-pop epics to idiosyncratic ’70s-indebted singer-songwriter fare. Her latest solo album, Rebound, named for the ’80s goth disco club in Greece that inspired the album and recorded mostly on her own with producer Clemens Knieper, represents a slight evolution in that sound, with a synthy sheen overtaking the usual acoustic folksiness.

So far we’ve heard two songs from the album, the smoky “In Between Stars” and the meta, rockabilly-esque “Make Me A Song.” They’re both great. And now she’s shared a third. It’s called “Everything,” and as Friedberger explains, that’s what it’s about. “I tried to make a pop song about a complicated subject: Everything,” she says. ‘People seem to really like the line: ‘I mean two houses please.'”

Inaugurated by shimmering synths and an earworm of a guitar line, “Everything” is a great pop song and another solid entry in Friedberger’s sterling solo catalog. Listen to it for yourself and check out some of her upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/28 Kingston, NY @ BSP

05/01 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/03 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

05/05 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/09 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

05/23 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre*

05/25 Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

05/26 Buffalo, NY @ Art Park*

05/28 Montreal, QC @ Metropolis*

05/30 Toronto, ON @ Sony Center*

05/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre*

06/02 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre*

06/05 Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amp*

* w/ The Decemberists

Rebound is out 5/4 on Frenchkiss. Pre-order it here.