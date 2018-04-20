Earlier this week, in an interview published on his own website, Morrissey expressed support for the For Britain political party, which was formed last fall after its supporters were called “Nazis and racists” by former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage. Their policies, which include guidelines like “reduce immigration,” “end the Islamization of the UK,” and “protect British culture,” seem to track with Farage’s characterization.

Today, Morrissey has published a new essay to his site called “I’ve Been Dreaming Of A Time When / the English / are sick to death of Labour and Tories,” a reference to the lyrics of his 2004 song “Irish Blood, English Heart.” In it, he states that he “despise[s] racism” and “despise[s] fascism,” all while coming out in support of the For Britain party. “Please give them a chance. Listen to them,” he writes. “Do not be influenced by the tyrannies of the MSM who will tell you that For Britain are racist or fascist – please believe me, they are the very opposite!!! Please do not close your mind.”

You can read the essay here.