Sean Paul – “Tip Pon It” (Feat. Major Lazer) Video

Diplo’s Major Lazer production crew released the guest-heavy surprise EP Know No Better last year. Since then, they’ve put out a couple of one-off singles: “Go Dung,” featuring Trinidadian soca group Kes, and “Miss You,” a collaboration with Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat and Toronto sing-rapper Tory Lanez. And now they’re back with another, this time featuring Jamaican dancehall rapper Sean Paul.

Major Lazer have teamed up with Sean Paul a couple of times before — 2014’s “Come On To Me,” 2015’s “One Wine,” and most recently the Know No Better track “Buscando Huellas,” although that was mostly a J Balvin vehicle. Major Lazer’s reggae-inspired EDM is a good match for what Paul does, and their new collab “Tip Pon It” adds some moombahton flavor with its thumping beat and buzzy synth lead.

The video, directed by Alexandre Courtès, starts out seeming like it’s going to be a meta document of its own making like Young Thug’s “Wyclef Jean” video. But then it turns into something less heady but more goofy and surreal when Paul and a couple of dancers show up to the shoot and happen to be, like, 50 feet tall. The wind generated by their twerking blows the film crew’s hair back. At one point, there is a giant disembodied ass. Watch below.