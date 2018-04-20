Bernice – “Passenger Plane”

Bernice announced a new album, Puff LP: In the air without a shape, last month with “Glue,” an excellent song that landed the Toronto experimental group on our weekly 5 Best Songs list. The album itself is still a month off, but today they’ve shared another single from it, “Passenger Plane.” It’s placid and sticky, Robin Dann’s vocals sounding like a long exhalation of disparate thoughts and ideas, connected by the fluidity felt with the rest of the world.

“Sometimes I still feel sad about stuff that happened a long time ago. It’s hard to let go of things, and actually, the pain of experience is something that makes me feel more myself so I am protective of it,” Dann explains in a statement. “Memory can feel like an alien at times, dropping down to overtake me. Biking along Dundas St past a night-time sidewalk celebration. Night time clouds, and the closeness in the city to strangers living full lives in strange parallels with our own.”

Listen below.

Puff LP: In the air without a shape is out 5/25 via Arts & Crafts.