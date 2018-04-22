Police have ruled out “criminal suspicion” in EDM superstar Avicii’s recent death. Last week Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in the Oman capital of Muscat. Oman Police told CNN, “Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death.”

Avicii’s family are “completely devastated,” retrieving his body from Oman. Rumors have been circulating about possible causes of death — previously disclosed health issues and excessive partying — but an official statement has yet to be released.